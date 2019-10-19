TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Mason E. Haas, Assessor, Town of Riverhead

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Republican

BACKGROUND: Haas, 64, runs for another four-year term as a former real estate title examiner and is also on the Conservative party line.

ISSUES:

• He pointed to cutting outside legal work in favor of in-house attorneys as a key accomplishment, an annual savings of about $55,000, a change that also helped reduce losses in grieved assessments.

•He said he has been especially dedicated to helping people who were mistakenly rejected for STAR tax credits due to confusion from the state’s recent changes in the program. 

•The 12-year veteran of the office said he championed digitization of property records, which saved the office money and also made it easier for people to access records. 

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search