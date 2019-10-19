Mason E. Haas, Assessor, Town of Riverhead

Republican

BACKGROUND: Haas, 64, runs for another four-year term as a former real estate title examiner and is also on the Conservative party line.

ISSUES:

• He pointed to cutting outside legal work in favor of in-house attorneys as a key accomplishment, an annual savings of about $55,000, a change that also helped reduce losses in grieved assessments.

•He said he has been especially dedicated to helping people who were mistakenly rejected for STAR tax credits due to confusion from the state’s recent changes in the program.

•The 12-year veteran of the office said he championed digitization of property records, which saved the office money and also made it easier for people to access records.