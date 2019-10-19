Karina Hahn, Suffolk Legislator, 5th Legislative District

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Hahn, 48, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. She is seeking her fifth term, after previously having worked as a communications director for the Suffolk County Legislature.

ISSUES:

As chair of the environment committee, she said protecting the sole-source aquifer from emerging contaminants, including 1,4-dioxane and perfluorinated compounds, is a top priority, as is nitrogen pollution.

As parks committee chair, she has worked to improve accessibility and protect public land from dumping and vandalism.

She also highlighted her work to combat the opioid drug epidemic, including sponsoring a law that put Narcan in police sector cars, and putting follow-up treatment plans in place for overdose victims. She’s also worked to train school coaches to recognize signs of addictions.