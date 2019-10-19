TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Karina Hahn, Suffolk Legislator, 5th Legislative District

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Hahn, 48, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. She is seeking her fifth term, after previously having worked as a communications director for the Suffolk County Legislature.

ISSUES:

  • As chair of the environment committee, she said protecting the sole-source aquifer from emerging contaminants, including 1,4-dioxane and perfluorinated compounds, is a top priority, as is nitrogen pollution.
  • As parks committee chair, she has worked to improve accessibility and protect public land from dumping and vandalism.
  • She also highlighted her work to combat the opioid drug epidemic, including sponsoring a law that put Narcan in police sector cars, and putting follow-up treatment plans in place for overdose victims. She’s also worked to train school coaches to recognize signs of addictions.
Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search