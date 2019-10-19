TODAY'S PAPER
William C. Van Helmond, Council Member, Town of Riverhead

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Libertarian

BACKGROUND: Van Helmond, 56, ran unsuccessfully for highway superintendent in 2017 after the Republican Party declined to tap the landscaping business owner for council races. 

ISSUES:

•He wants a more fair tax abatement system by giving longer breaks, say 10 years, for businesses and projects. that will have little impact on traffic, schools and clawing back savings from those who violate the deal, such as closing stores. 

•He considers $40 million too low for more than 1,600 acres at of the Enterprise Park at Calverton and would like the tentative sales deal with developers renegotiated.

•He called the town’s business approach “weak” and suggested a combination of tax breaks and transfer of development rights to steer businesses to Route 58.
 

