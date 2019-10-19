Lisa M. Inzerillo, Council Member, Town of Smithtown

REPUBLICAN

Inzerillo, 55, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her second term on the council and previously worked for the health care system now called Northwell Health.

ISSUES:

Inzerillo, the council’s liaison to the animal shelter, said a “complete renovation and rejuvenation” finished last year has turned the shelter into one of the best on Long Island. The town is seeking grants to help construction of a trap, neuter and release facility for cats.

She said she has worked to improve the town’s website, social media and the town’s own app. Eventually, residents will be able to request services like snowplowing through the app, she said.

She said she pushed for a 2018 law restricting where vape shops can open in the town, and is seeking further restrictions.