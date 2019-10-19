Laura M. Jens-Smith, Supervisor, Town of Riverhead

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Jens-Smith, 56, heads an all-female slate of town Democratic candidates as she runs for a second two-year term, with backing also from the Working Families and Independence party lines.

ISSUES:

•She touted negotiations on expired or expiring contracts with unions, including the Riverhead Police Benevolent Association, and said the deals give workers much of what they want while requiring them to pay for part of health care, saving town funds.

•A key concern was the revitalization of downtown, where she launched a bike sharing program with the county and worked with agencies to turn the shuttered empty train station building into a coffee shop.

• She led efforts to start updating a town master plan that was last touched 17 years ago and has her eye on flexible zoning for Route 58 to get businesses into the empty box stores.