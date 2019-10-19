Linda Kabot, Suffolk Legislator, 2nd Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Kabot, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian party lines.Kabot is a former Southampton Town Supervisor and Councilwoman. She previously worked as an executive assistant to the town supervisor.

ISSUES:

Kabot said she would seek fiscal solvency for the county by increasing revenues, reallocating resources and cutting spending, such as by repealing public financing for campaigns and decreasing subsidies for contract agencies.

Kabot said she wants to incentivize economic development in downtown areas by creating sewer districts and encouraging local municipalities to allow affordable housing above storefronts. She said improving downtowns also will bring more sales tax revenue to the county.

To protect water quality, Kabot said she would advocate for improving runoff from storm water and fertilizers and for local municipalities to put restrictive environmental covenants on natural resources.