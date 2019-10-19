Meredith B. Lipinsky, Assessor, Town of Riverhead

Republican

BACKGROUND: Lipinsky, 40, seeks a four-year term, and is also running on the Conservative Party line.

ISSUES:

•She said she brings two key advantages to the job: she was born and raised in Riverhead, giving her a deep familiarity with the communities in town, and she has been a real estate title examiner for 18 years.

•She noted that the fate of Enterprise Park in Calverton, one of the town’s most important issues, will also be a key focus for the assessor’s office.

•The political newcomer pledged to be nonpartisan in the job and keep an open-door policy.