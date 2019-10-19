TODAY'S PAPER
Rebecca Lonardo, Suffolk Legislator, 17th Legislative District

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
REPUBLICAN

Lonardo, 38, is running on the Republican line. She is seeking her first two-year term in the Legislature.

ISSUES:

  • Her top priority is Suffolk County's budget deficit, she said, adding that spending needs to be curtailed rather than continuing to raise taxes and fees.
  • Keeping Suffolk County citizens safe is another priority, she said, in particular, stronger measures must be taken to combat gang crime and violence.
  • Water quality is a top concern. Lonardo said drinking water and waterways and shorelines need pro-active efforts to protect them. We cannot afford to wait until contamination occurs, she said.
