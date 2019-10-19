Kevin P. Maccarone, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

REPUBLICAN

Maccarone, 29, is running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

An attorney based in Glen Cove, he was elected to the city council in 2017 and is seeking his second two-year term.

ISSUES:

Maccarone said he supports “smart, moderate development” complementing the city’s infrastructure.

He said as a council member, he supports “fiscal transparency and responsibility in managing the city budget.”

He said the city needs to provide more incentives to promote small business growth.