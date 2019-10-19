TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Maloney, Nassau Legislator, 14th Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
DEMOCRATIC

Maloney, 50, is running on the Democratic and Working Family lines. He is seeking a first term in the Nassau County Legislature.

ISSUES:

  • Maloney said he wants to implement term limits for county legislators to help prevent "career politicians from getting entrenched and using that to benefit themselves and their cronies." 
  • A greater effort needs to be put into how the assessments are calculated and the process for grieving, Maloney said. Maloney said that assessments should be updated frequently to reflect the true market value of home values.
  • Maloney said as a legislator, he would encourage and gather support for transit-oriented development and housing for seniors and millennials.
