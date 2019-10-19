TODAY'S PAPER
Jill Massa, Assessor, Town of East Hampton

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
REPUBLICAN

Massa, 60, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independece and East Hampton Fusion party lines. She is running unopposed, along with fellow incumbent Jeannie Nielsen, and is seeking her sixth two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Massa said she strives to treat every taxpayer equally and fairly.
  • She hopes to “demystify the assessment process” for residents.
  • She said she maintains a professional office with a user-friendly environment.
Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

