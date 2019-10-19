Jill Massa, Assessor, Town of East Hampton

REPUBLICAN

Massa, 60, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Independece and East Hampton Fusion party lines. She is running unopposed, along with fellow incumbent Jeannie Nielsen, and is seeking her sixth two-year term.

ISSUES:

Massa said she strives to treat every taxpayer equally and fairly.

She hopes to “demystify the assessment process” for residents.

She said she maintains a professional office with a user-friendly environment.