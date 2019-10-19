TODAY'S PAPER
Donna M. McNaughton, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
REPUBLICAN

She also is running on the Conservative and Independence party lines. McNaughton, 73, is an elder law and real estate attorney and was appointed to the city council last year to replace Michael Zangari, who resigned for health reasons.

ISSUES:

  • McNaughton said that as a former board member of the Glen Cove SAGE Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of the Glen Cove Senior Center, she is aware of the significance of the center continuing its programs.
  • She said that as a former Glen Cove Zoning Board of Appeals chairperson, she’s familiar with the importance of enforcing and modifying building codes when necessary.
  • She supports periodic reviews of the city building code “to see what changes should be made to accommodate our aging population and to encourage our younger population to remain.”
