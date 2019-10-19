Debra Mulé, Nassau Legislator, 5th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Mulé, 57, is running on the Democratic, Independence, Working Families and Women's Equality party lines. She is seeking her second term on the Nassau County Legislature.
ISSUES:
- Mulé said she has secured emphasized environmental issues on the legislature, advocating for single-sue plastic and paper bag bans and a Styrofoam ban on food and manufacturing products.
- Mulé said she is a strong supporter of the countywide reassessment of residential properties conducted by the administration of County Executive Laura Curran. Mulé said the reassessment would create a more accurate and fairer tax roll.
- Mulé said she has worked to secure consensus among lawmakers on important bills, including a ban on "revenge porn" to make posting of intimate sexual images of partners without their consent a crime punishable with jail time and fines.
