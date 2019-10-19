TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Debra Mulé, Nassau Legislator, 5th Legislative District

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

DEMOCRATIC

Mulé, 57, is running on the Democratic, Independence, Working Families and Women's Equality party lines. She is seeking her second term on the Nassau County Legislature.

ISSUES:

  • Mulé said she has secured emphasized environmental issues on the legislature, advocating for single-sue plastic and paper bag bans and a Styrofoam ban on food and manufacturing products.
  • Mulé said she is a strong supporter of the countywide reassessment of residential properties conducted by the administration of County Executive Laura Curran. Mulé said the reassessment would create a more accurate and fairer tax roll.
  • Mulé said she has worked to secure consensus among lawmakers on important bills, including a ban on "revenge porn" to make posting of intimate sexual images of partners without their consent a crime punishable with jail time and fines.
Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search