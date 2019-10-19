Jeanne W. Nielsen, Assessor, Town of East Hampton

DEMOCRATIC

Nielson, 63, is seeking her ninth four-year term as East Hampton Town Assessor. She is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is running unopposed, along with fellow incumbent Jill Massa, for one of two open seats.

ISSUES:

Nielsen wants to continue making assessment data accessible for the public and appraisers.

She has served as a town assessor for 32 years.