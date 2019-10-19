TODAY'S PAPER
Jeanne W. Nielsen, Assessor, Town of East Hampton

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
DEMOCRATIC

Nielson, 63, is seeking her ninth four-year term as East Hampton Town Assessor. She is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is running unopposed, along with fellow incumbent Jill Massa, for one of two open seats.

ISSUES:

  • Nielsen wants to continue making assessment data accessible for the public and appraisers.
  • She has served as a town assessor for 32 years.
Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

