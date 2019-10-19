Daniel Salamone, Nassau Legislator, 5th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Salamone, 24, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. He is seeking his first term in the county legislature.

ISSUES:

Salamone said he is focused on spurring economic development in Baldwin and notes it is difficult to bring in potential investors without reducing business restrictions.

Salamone said he had concerns about public safety in Baldwin and said a "serious shortage" of crossing guards has led to patrol officers guarding crossing locations instead of streets.

Salamone said the county's "reassessment crisis" is the "most troubling issue." He called County Executive Laura Currran's reassessment a "back door tax increase" that will burden homeowners on the South Shore district.