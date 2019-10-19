TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandPolitics

Daniel Salamone, Nassau Legislator, 5th Legislative District

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
REPUBLICAN

Salamone, 24, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. He is seeking his first term in the county legislature.

ISSUES:

  • Salamone said he is focused on spurring economic development in Baldwin and notes it is difficult to bring in potential investors without reducing business restrictions.
  • Salamone said he had concerns about public safety in Baldwin and said a "serious shortage" of crossing guards has led to patrol officers guarding crossing locations instead of streets.
  • Salamone said the county's "reassessment crisis" is the "most troubling issue." He called County Executive Laura Currran's reassessment a "back door tax increase" that will burden homeowners on the South Shore district.
Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

