Daniel Salamone, Nassau Legislator, 5th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Salamone, 24, is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. He is seeking his first term in the county legislature.
ISSUES:
- Salamone said he is focused on spurring economic development in Baldwin and notes it is difficult to bring in potential investors without reducing business restrictions.
- Salamone said he had concerns about public safety in Baldwin and said a "serious shortage" of crossing guards has led to patrol officers guarding crossing locations instead of streets.
- Salamone said the county's "reassessment crisis" is the "most troubling issue." He called County Executive Laura Currran's reassessment a "back door tax increase" that will burden homeowners on the South Shore district.
