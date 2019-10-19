Laura M. Schaefer, Nassau Legislator, 14th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Schaefer, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her fourth two-year term as a Nassau County legislator.
ISSUES:
- Schaefer said she is focused on tackling the opioid crisis in Nassau County and notes that she introduced a law to amend the county's "Social Host" law to include opioids.
- Schaefer said she has worked to protect drinking water and held a hearing to bring awareness to the dangers of 1,4-dioxane in the water supply.
- Schaefer said she is focused on bringing "fairness and transparency" to the county's Department of Assessment, blaming it for confusing taxpayers during the last year's reassessment.
