TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Laura M. Schaefer, Nassau Legislator, 14th Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

REPUBLICAN 

Schaefer, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her fourth two-year term as a Nassau County legislator.

ISSUES:

  • Schaefer said she is focused on tackling the opioid crisis in Nassau County and notes that she introduced a law to amend the county's "Social Host" law to include opioids.
  • Schaefer said she has worked to protect drinking water and held a hearing to bring awareness to the dangers of 1,4-dioxane in the water supply.
  • Schaefer said she is focused on bringing "fairness and transparency" to the county's Department of Assessment, blaming it for confusing taxpayers during the last year's reassessment.
By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search