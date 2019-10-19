Madeline Singas, Nassau District Attorney
Democratic
Singas, 53, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Conservative party lines. She is seeking her second, four-year term as Nassau County District Attorney. She lives in Manhasset.
ISSUES:
- Singas said she is running on her record of a 25 percent drop in crime in Nassau County.
- Her office opened the first 24/7 treatment center in Nassau to address the opioid addiction crisis, with overdose deaths down by 20 percent.
- She touts her political independence in having prosecuted public corruption of elected officials of both Republicans and Democrats.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.