Madeline Singas, Nassau District Attorney

Democratic

Singas, 53, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Conservative party lines. She is seeking her second, four-year term as Nassau County District Attorney. She lives in Manhasset.

ISSUES:

Singas said she is running on her record of a 25 percent drop in crime in Nassau County.

Her office opened the first 24/7 treatment center in Nassau to address the opioid addiction crisis, with overdose deaths down by 20 percent.

She touts her political independence in having prosecuted public corruption of elected officials of both Republicans and Democrats.