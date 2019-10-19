TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Madeline Singas, Nassau District Attorney

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Democratic

Singas, 53, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Conservative party lines. She is seeking her second, four-year term as Nassau County District Attorney. She lives in Manhasset.

ISSUES:

  • Singas said she is running on her record of a 25 percent drop in crime in Nassau County.
  • Her office opened the first 24/7 treatment center in Nassau to address the opioid addiction crisis, with overdose deaths down by 20 percent.
  • She touts her political independence in having prosecuted public corruption of elected officials of both Republicans and Democrats.
Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search