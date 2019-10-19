Patricia A. Snyder, Council Member, Town of Riverhead
Democratic
BACKGROUND: Snyder, 63, seeks a four-year term and is running on the Democrat, Working Families and Independence party lines. A nonprofit consultant and chair of the Suffolk County Arts Advisory Committee, she had been the executive director for 18 years at the East End Arts nonprofit, where she co-created the annual Winterfest Jazz on the Vine festival.
ISSUES:
•The environment, especially educating children on the issue, is a key focus for Snyder, who wants to help environmental nonprofits band together and better leverage government resources.
•She said downtown revitalization is a priority, and its success is tied to boosting foot traffic with arts events and housing complexes near the train station.
