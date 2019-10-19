Carrié Solages, Nassau Legislator, 3rd Legislative District
Democratic
Solages, 40, of Valley Stream, is seeking his fifth term representing the 3rd legislative district and is running on the Democratic and Independence party lines. He is an attorney with a private law practice.
ISSUES
- Solages said he would ensure residents in district continue to benefit from lower taxes through the recent countywide reassessment program.
- He wants to make sure several dangerous intersections are addressed with new traffic safety controls.
- He would make sure the new $1.3 billion Belmont arena project benefits the Elmont community.
