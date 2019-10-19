TODAY'S PAPER
Carrié Solages, Nassau Legislator, 3rd Legislative District

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Democratic

Solages, 40, of Valley Stream, is seeking his fifth term representing the 3rd legislative district and is running on the Democratic and Independence party lines. He is an attorney with a private law practice. 

ISSUES

  • Solages said he would ensure residents in district continue to benefit from lower taxes through the recent countywide reassessment program.
  • He wants to make sure several dangerous intersections are addressed with new traffic safety controls. 
  • He would make sure the new $1.3 billion Belmont arena project benefits the Elmont community.  
Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

