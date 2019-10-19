Peter Van Scoyoc, Supervisor, Town of East Hampton

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Van Scoyoc, 60, is seeking his second two-year term as supervisor after serving on the town board for six years. He is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines.

ISSUES:

He cited water quality as a top concern noting efforts to improve the town’s nitrogen reducing septic system rebate program and its proactive role in bringing public water to Wainscott after contamination was discovered in private wells.

During his tenure the town has pursued renewable energy sources including bringing the first megawatt scale South Fork solar farm in Springs online and supporting offshore wind.

The town is pursuing affordable housing opportunities with 50 units recently completed or under construction and is purchasing property in Wainscott for another development.