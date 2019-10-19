Deanna Varricchio, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Smithtown
REPUBLICAN
Varricchio, 78, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She is seeking her seventh term in office.
ISSUES:
- Varricchio said she had worked to improve her office’s efficiency and convenience for taxpayers. The town was among the first to provide an option for online tax payment and has upgraded that system, she said.
- Under her tenure, the town installed a secure drop box near the front doors of Town Hall for payment by check at any time during tax season. She is working to install another box near Town Hall’s side entrance, she said.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.