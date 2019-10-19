TODAY'S PAPER
Nathan Wein, Nassau Legislator, 3rd Legislative District

By Candice Ferrette
Republican

Wein, 28, an independent carpenter and student at Fordham Law School, is running on the Republican line. This is his first time running for elected office. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics and lives in Inwood with his wife and two children.

ISSUES:

  • Wein said he would like to grow economic development and job opportunities in Nassau County.  
  • He said he would fight to reduce taxes and make the county budget more transparent and easier to understand. 
  • He said he is concerned about young people leaving the county and would bring fresh ideas for discussion in the legislature on how to attract and keep young people on Long Island.
Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island.

