Diane M. Wilhelm, Town Clerk, Town of Riverhead

BACKGROUND: Wilhelm, 61, is running unopposed for a four-year term after 11 years in the position. She is running on the Democrat, Working Families and Independence part y lines.

ISSUES:

•She is proud of bringing new technology to the job by digitizing town records and putting town board minutes online, all the way back to the town’s creation in 1792.

•She set up a system that allows Freedom of Information Law requests online, allowing some people to get their information the same day.

•She helped start and oversees what has become known as the Annual Burn Day, when town records that no longer have to be kept under the law are taken by a town truck to an incinerator for a “secure burn.”



