TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Diane M. Wilhelm, Town Clerk, Town of Riverhead

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Wilhelm, 61, is running unopposed for a four-year term after 11 years in the position. She is running on the  Democrat, Working Families and Independence part y lines.

ISSUES

•She is proud of bringing new technology to the job by digitizing town records and putting town board minutes online, all the way back to the town’s creation in 1792. 

•She set up a system that allows Freedom of Information Law requests online, allowing some people to get their information the same day. 

•She helped start and oversees what has become known as the Annual Burn Day, when town records that no longer have to be kept under the law are taken by a town truck to an incinerator for a “secure burn.” 

 
 

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Second graders from dual-language classes perform in Spanish Huntington event celebrates town's Hispanic community
A rendering of how the Lindenhurst Memorial Library Voters pass $9.4M bond to upgrade Lindenhurst library
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting Court sides with Hempstead on Waronker appeal
Workers in a bucket hoisted by a crane Plans pushed back to explode 2 cranes in New Orleans
A view of the new laser LIRR train LIRR turning to laser to clean tracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search