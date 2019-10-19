TODAY'S PAPER
Laurie A. Zaneski, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Riverhead

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Republican

BACKGROUND: Zaneski, 53, is unopposed in seeking a four-year term after being appointed to the position in 2012. She is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines. 

•She said one of the biggest issues for the office is complying with all the records requests, a task made easier for the staff and public when tax bills went online payment last November.

•She pointed to customer service as one strength and noted that she helped integrate software that allows people to pay taxes online with American Express, the only credit card that was missing from the payment options. 

•She tried to help the town’s budgeting last year by agreeing to reduce her staff from two full-time workers to one full-time and one part-time, but will push to restore staffing next year because the office has been overloaded with work collecting water, sewage and other bills for the town. 

