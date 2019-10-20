TODAY'S PAPER
Maria Vidal, Suffolk Legislator, 9th Legislative District

Maria Vidal.

Maria Vidal. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
REPUBLICAN

Vidal, 50, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Vidal is managing director of nonprofit Pronto Long Island, a human services organization. 

ISSUES:

  • She wants the Department of Labor to work with school districts and the business community to develop job training and job opportunities for youths.
  • She wants funding restored for county mental health programs as a way to combat the opioid and substance abuse crisis. And community policing programs brought back in high-crime areas.
  • Wants a new focus on improving county roads in her district.

Mark Harrington, an 18-year Newsday veteran, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

