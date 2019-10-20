Maria Vidal, Suffolk Legislator, 9th Legislative District
REPUBLICAN
Vidal, 50, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Vidal is managing director of nonprofit Pronto Long Island, a human services organization.
ISSUES:
- She wants the Department of Labor to work with school districts and the business community to develop job training and job opportunities for youths.
- She wants funding restored for county mental health programs as a way to combat the opioid and substance abuse crisis. And community policing programs brought back in high-crime areas.
- Wants a new focus on improving county roads in her district.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.