Sarah S. Anker, Suffolk Legislator, 6th Legislative District
DEMOCRATIC
Anker, 55, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independent party lines. She is seeking her fifth two-year term.
ISSUES:
- Anker says she is “working on all fronts of the addiction crisis, including prevention, rehabilitation and law enforcement.”
- She said she partners with residents and police to identify and address crime and traffic issues.
- Anker said she supports legislation that protects our groundwater by preserving open space, increasing penalties for illegal dumping and prioritizing the remediation of environmental contamination.
