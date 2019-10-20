TODAY'S PAPER
Sarah S. Anker, Suffolk Legislator, 6th Legislative District

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
DEMOCRATIC

Anker, 55, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independent party lines. She is seeking her fifth two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Anker says she is “working on all fronts of the addiction crisis, including prevention, rehabilitation and law enforcement.”
  • She said she partners with residents and police to identify and address crime and traffic issues.
  • Anker said she supports legislation that protects our groundwater by preserving open space, increasing penalties for illegal dumping and prioritizing the remediation of environmental contamination.
By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

