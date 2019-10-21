TODAY'S PAPER
James Altadonna Jr., Supervisor, Town of Oyster Bay

REPUBLICAN

Altadonna, 59, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He’s seeking a two-year term after serving as town clerk since 2013.

ISSUES:

  • Altadonna said the town must become more fiscally stable. He would focus on reducing the debt and bringing on a finance director with restructuring experience.
  • He would repair the roads and use the town’s workforce for construction instead of using contractors. He also thinks residents should be better informed about construction.
  • He said he’d propose a referendum to add 10-year term limits — capping politicians to 10 years in any elected town position — and councilmatic districts, where council members would run for seats within their region.
