James Altadonna Jr., Supervisor, Town of Oyster Bay
REPUBLICAN
Altadonna, 59, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. He’s seeking a two-year term after serving as town clerk since 2013.
ISSUES:
- Altadonna said the town must become more fiscally stable. He would focus on reducing the debt and bringing on a finance director with restructuring experience.
- He would repair the roads and use the town’s workforce for construction instead of using contractors. He also thinks residents should be better informed about construction.
- He said he’d propose a referendum to add 10-year term limits — capping politicians to 10 years in any elected town position — and councilmatic districts, where council members would run for seats within their region.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.