Long Island

Siela A. Bynoe, Nassau Legislator, 2nd Legislative District

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Democratic  

Bynoe, 51, of Westbury, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines. Bynoe, who served on the Westbury school board from 2010 through 2014, won a special election to the legislature in 2014 and is seeking her third two-year term.   

ISSUES:   

Bynoe said that she introduced legislation, which passed unanimously, requiring Mental Health First Aid training for county employees who regularly interact directly with the public.

She said that she brought together local officials in February for meetings that resulted in the Hempstead Initiative, a county and Hempstead village police collaboration to reduce gang- and drug-related crimes.

She said that she introduced and secured passage of a new law that requires businesses to submit vendor disclosure forms with updated background information for each county contract, so that conflicts of interest can be discovered. 

