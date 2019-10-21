Valerie M. Cartright, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 1st District

Democratic

Cartright, 43, of Port Jefferson Station, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. She is seeking her fourth term on the town board.

ISSUES:

Cartright said she aims to complete a pair of land-use plans in Port Jefferson Station-Terryville and the Route 25A corridor by next year. The first includes a study of blighted properties, potential mixed-use development and the addition of sewers. The second involves studies of future development near Stony Brook University.

She said she helped create a community-based coalition that holds drug prevention education events, and she is working with Suffolk officials to establish vaping cessation workshops for teenagers as an alternative to being suspended from school. Cartright said she also works with county officials to address quality-of-life issues such as homelessness and crime.

Cartright said she would expand community outreach to develop recreation and education resources.