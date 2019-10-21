TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Valerie M. Cartright, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 1st District

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

Democratic

Cartright, 43, of Port Jefferson Station, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence lines. She is seeking her fourth term on the town board.

ISSUES:

  • Cartright said she aims to complete a pair of land-use plans in Port Jefferson Station-Terryville and the Route 25A corridor by next year. The first includes a study of blighted properties, potential mixed-use development and the addition of sewers. The second involves studies of future development near Stony Brook University. 
  • She said she helped create a community-based coalition that holds drug prevention education events, and she is working with Suffolk officials to establish vaping cessation workshops for teenagers as an alternative to being suspended from school. Cartright said she also works with county officials to address quality-of-life issues such as homelessness and crime.
  • Cartright said she would expand community outreach to develop recreation and education resources.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Keith Bush at his home in Bridgeport, CT Suffolk DA to probe claims of innocence
Sen. Charles Schumer, (D-New York), standing in front FDA should monitor baby food for heavy metals, Schumer says
A woman with an umbrella crosses Sunrise Highway Forecast: Mostly clear except for rain midweek
Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland, Fla., shooting hero from Dix Hills
Maximo Burdier, 18, of Queens. Cops: Man charged after theft attempt at Walmart
Jill and Joe Biden address members of the Biden tells teachers he would fight for more resources, respect
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search