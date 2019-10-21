Eve Lupenko Ferrante, Council Member, City of Glen Cove

Democratic

Lupenko Ferrante, 51, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines. Lupenko Ferrante, a dermatologist, is vice president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce.

ISSUES:

Lupenko Ferrante said that as a physician she can “bring a medical and scientific mind” to evaluate ways to protect the Gold Coast environment, safeguard drinking water and keep streets safe.

She said her chamber work gives her insight into how to make local businesses flourish.

If elected, she will work with city agencies to plan for an expected traffic increase from the city’s large development projects.