Joseph L. Fritz, Town Clerk, Town of Islip

Fritz, 74, an attorney, is running on the Democrat and Libertarian party lines. He is a former member of the Brentwood school board and the town's Zoning Board of Appeals.

Fritz said the clerk's office should be more political in town matters such as development.

Fritz said he would use the clerk's office namely to oppose two large development projects that would bring thousands of new apartments to the town: Island Hills golf course in Sayville and the Heartland Town Square development on the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center in Brentwood.



