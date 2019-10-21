TODAY'S PAPER
Gary J. Gerth, Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Republican

Gerth, 77, of Shelter Island, is seeking his second two-year term as supervisor. He is running on the Republican line. He is an ordained pastor and former Navy commander.

ISSUES:

* He would continue efforts to control storm water runoff into Peconic Bay and look for more grants to fund installation of alternative on-site wastewater treatment systems.

*  Look for ways to reduce the town's deer and resulting tick population, and continue using insecticide to kill ticks on deer that eat at town-sponsored 4-poster feeding stations. Gerth said he also supports controlled burning of brush on vacant lots to kill tick larvae.

* Continue with plans for a 2,000-foot-long wall of cobbles, a revetment, so work can start when funding is approved.

