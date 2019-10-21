TODAY'S PAPER
Samuel Gonzalez, Suffolk Legislator, 9th Legislative District

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Democratic

Gonzalez, 58, who won a special election for his seat in March, is also running on the Working Families, Independence and Libertarian party lines.

  • He wants to continue working to create safe havens for youths, especially in downtown revitalization districts, to protect them from the recruiting influences of gangs such as MS-13.
  • Gonzalez said it is “imperative” that the country stay involved in helping families with autistic children. His aim is to push “early intervention” programs to help autistic children in the critical ages of newborn to 3 years old.
  • Helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and streamlining the number of red-light cameras in the country are also priorities, he said.

