Erin Guida, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay
DEMOCRATIC
Guida, 39, is running on the Working Families Party line. She is seeking her first four-year term as a council member.
ISSUES:
- Guida said she’d work to correct the “fiscal mismanagement” in the town and sees a need to improve the town’s procurement process.
- She’ll invest in infrastructure and focus on alleviating parking issues in Oyster Bay.
- She said she'd like the town to become more environmentally friendly and would focus on revamping the recycling program and finding better ways to hold polluters accountable.
