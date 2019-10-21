TODAY'S PAPER
Erin Guida, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

DEMOCRATIC

Guida, 39, is running on the Working Families Party line. She is seeking her first four-year term as a council member.

ISSUES:

  • Guida said she’d work to correct the “fiscal mismanagement” in the town and sees a need to improve the town’s procurement process.
  • She’ll invest in infrastructure and focus on alleviating parking issues in Oyster Bay.
  • She said she'd like the town to become more environmentally friendly and would focus on revamping the recycling program and finding better ways to hold polluters accountable.
