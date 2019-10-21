Marcus A. Kaasik, Council Member, Town of Shelter Island

Republican

Kaasik, 50, of Shelter Island, is making his second bid for office and running on the Republican Party line; two years ago he lost a run for the board. He is a fisherman and a carpenter and serves on the Planning Board and the Baymen and Anglers Committee.

ISSUES:

* Kaasik said more Housing affordable housing is needed to help keep families on Shelter Island. IHe said the town needs residents to staff its all-volunteer fire department and EMT force.

* He would work for better control of runoff to keep pesticides and fertilizers from causing algae blooms and noticeable decreases in fishing.

* He supports bringing back controlled burning to help eradicate ticks.