TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Marcus A. Kaasik, Council Member, Town of Shelter Island

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

Republican

Kaasik, 50, of Shelter Island, is making his second bid for office and running on the Republican Party line; two years ago he lost a run for the board. He is a fisherman and a carpenter and serves on the Planning Board and the Baymen and Anglers Committee.

ISSUES:

* Kaasik said more Housing affordable housing is needed to help keep families on Shelter Island. IHe said the town needs residents to staff its all-volunteer fire department and EMT force.

* He would work for better control of runoff to keep pesticides and fertilizers from causing algae blooms and noticeable decreases in fishing.

* He supports bringing back controlled burning to help eradicate ticks.

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Keith Bush at his home in Bridgeport, CT Suffolk DA to probe claims of innocence
Sen. Charles Schumer, (D-New York), standing in front FDA should monitor baby food for heavy metals, Schumer says
A woman with an umbrella crosses Sunrise Highway Forecast: Mostly clear except for rain midweek
Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland, Fla., shooting hero from Dix Hills
Maximo Burdier, 18, of Queens. Cops: Man charged after theft attempt at Walmart
Jill and Joe Biden address members of the Biden tells teachers he would fight for more resources, respect
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search