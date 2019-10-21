TODAY'S PAPER
Leslie A. Kennedy, Suffolk Legislator, 12th Legislative District

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
REPUBLICAN

Kennedy, 63, is running on the Republican line, as well as Independence, Conservative and Libertarian lines. The Nesconset resident and former nurse was first elected to the county legislature in 2015, succeeding John, her husband, and is seeking her third term.

ISSUES:

  • Says she wants to continue making constituent service, helping residents navigate the layers of local, county and state government to deal with their issues. Says while she may be a Republican, after the election she "wipes away" labels and treats "everyone the same way."
  • Wants to continue efforts to clean up Lake Ronkonkoma, which has been impacted by local residential cesspools and blue-green algae blooms. Sponsored legislation to earmark money to remediate former hotel along the lake shore.
  • Opposes "every proposed fee that's come to the county" legislature. Opposed renewal of the red-light camera ticketing program.

