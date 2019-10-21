TODAY'S PAPER
Rachel Klein, Town Clerk, Town of Oyster Bay

By Ted Phillips
DEMOCRATIC

Klein, 40, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first two-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Klein said she wants to start a centralized town 311 system to handle and track resident complaints and direct them to the appropriate agencies.
  • She said she wants to modernize the clerk’s office so that forms can be filled out online and bids and contracts would be posted online.
  • As Town Clerk, she said she would speak out on issues at Town Board meetings.

