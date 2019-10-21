Rachel Klein, Town Clerk, Town of Oyster Bay
DEMOCRATIC
Klein, 40, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first two-year term.
ISSUES:
- Klein said she wants to start a centralized town 311 system to handle and track resident complaints and direct them to the appropriate agencies.
- She said she wants to modernize the clerk’s office so that forms can be filled out online and bids and contracts would be posted online.
- As Town Clerk, she said she would speak out on issues at Town Board meetings.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.