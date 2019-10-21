Tracy M. Kosciuk, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 1st District

Republican

Kosciuk, 51, of Port Jefferson Station, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. She is a registered nurse at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson and president of a local chapter of the New York State Nurses Association, which represents the hospital's nursing staff.

ISSUES:

Kosciuk said she would work to complete revitalization efforts in Port Jefferson Station and the Route 25A corridor that she said have stagnated in recent years. She said similar efforts in other council districts have been completed.

She said the town should work with hospitals and other community resources to address the opioid epidemic. She said the council district does not have enough programs to help opioid abusers receive treatment and successfully complete programs aimed at helping them assimilate into their communities.

Kosciuk said she would aggressively address problems at illegal and abandoned houses, such as squatters and drug activity.