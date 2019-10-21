Steven L. Labriola, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay
Republican
Labriola, 57, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt lines.
He’s seeking a four-year term after he was appointed to the town board in February to fill a vacancy.
ISSUES:
- Labriola cited the current administration’s commitment to not raising taxes and pointed to the proposed 2020 budget, which would keep taxes flat.
- He said he’d continue to improve transparency and develop contract reforms, such as a resolution he helped pass requiring all contract cost overruns be approved by the board.
- He’d work to provide more amenities to residents and cited his role in opening a dozen new dog parks throughout the town.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.