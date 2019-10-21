TODAY'S PAPER
Steven L. Labriola, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

By Rachel Uda
Republican

Labriola, 57, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt lines.

He’s seeking a four-year term after he was appointed to the town board in February to fill a vacancy.

ISSUES:

  • Labriola cited the current administration’s commitment to not raising taxes and pointed to the proposed 2020 budget, which would keep taxes flat.
  • He said he’d continue to improve transparency and develop contract reforms, such as a resolution he helped pass requiring all contract cost overruns be approved by the board.
  • He’d work to provide more amenities to residents and cited his role in opening a dozen new dog parks throughout the town.
