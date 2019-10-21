Steven L. Labriola, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

Republican

Labriola, 57, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Tax Revolt lines.

He’s seeking a four-year term after he was appointed to the town board in February to fill a vacancy.

ISSUES:

Labriola cited the current administration’s commitment to not raising taxes and pointed to the proposed 2020 budget, which would keep taxes flat.

He said he’d continue to improve transparency and develop contract reforms, such as a resolution he helped pass requiring all contract cost overruns be approved by the board.

He’d work to provide more amenities to residents and cited his role in opening a dozen new dog parks throughout the town.