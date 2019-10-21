Joshua Alexander Lafazan, Nassau Legislator, 18th Legislative District

Not registered with a party

Lafazan, 25, is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Independence party lines. He was first elected to the country legislature in 2017 when he was 23 years old and is seeking his second term. He teaches at Long Island University.

ISSUES:

• He said he will continue to fight for rights and programs for disabled people as a top priority, as is spearheading legislation that helps the deaf and hard of hearing to navigate police stops.

• He is working to curb bullying in schools and has created a website, www.NassauStopBullying.org, that makes resources available to students and parents.

• He said he will continue to work to provide services for homeless veterans.