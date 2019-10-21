TODAY'S PAPER
Richard LaMarca, Town Clerk, Town of Oyster Bay

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
REPUBLICAN

LaMarca, 55, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is seeking his first two-year term. He is currently Oyster Bay Town director of labor management relations.

ISSUES:

  • LaMarca said he wants to upgrade the website so that permits and license applications handled by his office can be filled out online where possible.
  • He said he would create satellite offices, including a mobile office and extended hours, to make it easier for residents to access the office’s services.
  • As Town Clerk, he would seek to influence town board members as part of the political caucus, but would not speak about issues while running Town Board meetings.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

