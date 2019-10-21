TODAY'S PAPER
Junie Legister, Supervisor, Town of Brookhaven

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Republican

Legister, 58, of Centereach, is running on the Libertarian line. She is a sales director for Mary Kay cosmetics and a community volunteer who works with schools, seniors and veterans.

ISSUES:

  • Legister said she would create more affordable housing by converting abandoned, foreclosed properties, known as zombie homes, into low-cost housing. She said the town should carve out space designated for affordable housing.
  • Legister said the town should foster small business growth by creating programs to help them get established. More small businesses would lower taxes, she said, adding she would create tax incentives and offer seminars for aspiring entrepreneurs.
  • She said she would create a public bank that would provide loans with lower interest rates than privately owned banks. The bank would be modeled on the state-owned Bank of North Dakota, she said, adding public banks also have been proposed in New York City and Los Angeles.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

