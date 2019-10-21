Jill L. Levine, Nassau Legislator, 19th Legislative District

DEMOCRATIC

Levine, 49, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. Educated as a social worker, she founded the Robbie Levine Foundation and its annual run for charity after her son died of sudden cardiac arrest at age 9. She said she was encouraged to run for office by those who supported her work for the foundation.

ISSUES:

She said she would strengthen support for Democratic County Executive Laura Curran.

She said she wants to end the vestiges of former Republican County Executive Ed Mangano, who was convicted on corruption charges earlier this year.

She said she wants to work with local businesses to help them thrive and provide jobs for young people so they don’t have to leave the area for careers.