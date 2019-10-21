TODAY'S PAPER
Thomas W. Lohmann, Council Member, Town of Smithtown

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
REPUBLICAN

Lohmann, 62, is running on the Republican, Independence and Conservative party lines. He is seeking his first full four-year term after a career in law enforcement. He was appointed to the council in January 2018 and won a November 2018 election to finish the unexpired council term of Supervisor Edward Wehrheim. 

ISSUES:

  • Lohmann said he pushed for Smithtown to hire an outside consultant to help write the town’s comprehensive plan after a draft plan languished.
  • As Parks liaison, he is overseeing the rebuild of Flynn Memorial Park, whose softball fields he said will be among the region’s finest. 
  • He said he works full time now on council business, and will continue to do so if reelected. “We’re a long way away from our legislators and elected officials working part time,” he said.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

