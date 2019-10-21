Thomas W. Lohmann, Council Member, Town of Smithtown

REPUBLICAN

Lohmann, 62, is running on the Republican, Independence and Conservative party lines. He is seeking his first full four-year term after a career in law enforcement. He was appointed to the council in January 2018 and won a November 2018 election to finish the unexpired council term of Supervisor Edward Wehrheim.

ISSUES:

Lohmann said he pushed for Smithtown to hire an outside consultant to help write the town’s comprehensive plan after a draft plan languished.

As Parks liaison, he is overseeing the rebuild of Flynn Memorial Park, whose softball fields he said will be among the region’s finest.

He said he works full time now on council business, and will continue to do so if reelected. “We’re a long way away from our legislators and elected officials working part time,” he said.