Daniel P. Losquadro, Superintendent of Highways, Town of Brookhaven

Republican

Losquadro, 47, of Shoreham, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. He is seeking a four-year term. Losquadro was first elected in a special election in March 2013, then was reelected in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

ISSUES:

Losquadro is anticipating a 50% increase in the town repaving budget next year, from $10 million to $15 million. He said this will give him the resources to complete more work in 2020.

Losquadro said he is about halfway to his goal of converting all of the town's 45,000 streetlights to LED lights. He said the conversion has saved taxpayers $320,000 this year, and his goal is to achieve annual savings of more than $500,000.

He said the Highway Department has made a priority of cleaning the town's 1,100 recharge basins. Many clogged drains are aging and must be rid of blockages such as tree roots, he said.