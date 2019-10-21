TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Daniel P. Losquadro, Superintendent of Highways, Town of Brookhaven

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

Republican

Losquadro, 47, of Shoreham, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. He is seeking a four-year term. Losquadro was first elected in a special election in March 2013, then was reelected in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

ISSUES:

  • Losquadro is anticipating a 50% increase in the town repaving budget next year, from $10 million to $15 million. He said this will give him the resources to complete more work in 2020.
  • Losquadro said he is about halfway to his goal of converting all of the town's 45,000 streetlights to LED lights. He said the conversion has saved taxpayers $320,000 this year, and his goal is to achieve annual savings of more than $500,000.
  • He said the Highway Department has made a priority of cleaning the town's 1,100 recharge basins. Many clogged drains are aging and must be rid of blockages such as tree roots, he said.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland teacher from LI
At least one person was seriously injured after Cops: Coram man, 55, killed in crash of pickup truck
This Lattingtown home is on the market for LI home with indoor sports court lists for $2.995M
Riverhead Town Hall at 200 Howell Avenue in Riverhead apartment project meets opposition
Jonathan Smith (left), owner of the Shinnecock Smoke Native smoke shops pushing back on flavored e-cig ban
Ewa Brozyna teaches Polish geography to students at For some, if it's Saturday, it's time for Polish school
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search