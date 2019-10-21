TODAY'S PAPER
Richard S. Macellaro, Council Member, Town of Smithtown

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
DEMOCRATIC

Macellaro, 67, former director of a Brooklyn not-for-profit home health care agency, is running on the Democratic line for his first term on the council. 

ISSUES:

  • Macellaro said he would push for prompt implementation of a comprehensive plan for the town, with annual review and an update every five years. 
  • He said the town needed a “more transparent” budget process with review and workshops for stakeholders, including residents and business organizations. 
  • He said department heads should be “more accountable” to the town council, appearing at work sessions and presenting regular updates about their department operations and budget matters. 

