Richard S. Macellaro, Council Member, Town of Smithtown

DEMOCRATIC

Macellaro, 67, former director of a Brooklyn not-for-profit home health care agency, is running on the Democratic line for his first term on the council.

ISSUES:

Macellaro said he would push for prompt implementation of a comprehensive plan for the town, with annual review and an update every five years.

He said the town needed a “more transparent” budget process with review and workshops for stakeholders, including residents and business organizations.

He said department heads should be “more accountable” to the town council, appearing at work sessions and presenting regular updates about their department operations and budget matters.