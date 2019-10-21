TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Joan Manahan, Suffolk Legislator, 11th Legislative District

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

Conservative

Manahan, 88, lives in Brightwaters and entered the race because she objected to the prospect of the Conservative Party’s endorsement of her Democratic rival, whom she defeated in the Conservative primary. Manahan, a travel agent, spent 32 years working for Grumman.

ISSUES: 

  • Her platform calls for reducing the county budget by 1 percent. “You’d be amazed how much you’d save,” she said.
  • She wants to abolish the Suffolk Community Resources to Assist Undocumented Immigrants because the recipients are “against the law and they’re getting money … They should be sent back to their countries where they came from.”  

Mark Harrington, an 18-year Newsday veteran, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Eileen Schoenhut, of Lynbrook, feeds a meter in Northport considering new parking meter system
Jonathan Smith (left), owner of the Shinnecock Smoke Native smoke shops pushing back on flavored e-cigarette ban
Sen. Charles Schumer, (D-New York), standing in front Schumer: FDA should monitor baby food for metals
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and actor New York prepares to launch early voting
Linda Beigel Shulman, left, mother of Parkland shooting Hundreds run to honor Parkland teacher from LI
At least one person was seriously injured after Cops: Coram man, 55, killed in crash of pickup truck
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search