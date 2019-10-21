Joan Manahan, Suffolk Legislator, 11th Legislative District

Conservative

Manahan, 88, lives in Brightwaters and entered the race because she objected to the prospect of the Conservative Party’s endorsement of her Democratic rival, whom she defeated in the Conservative primary. Manahan, a travel agent, spent 32 years working for Grumman.

ISSUES:

Her platform calls for reducing the county budget by 1 percent. “You’d be amazed how much you’d save,” she said.

She wants to abolish the Suffolk Community Resources to Assist Undocumented Immigrants because the recipients are “against the law and they’re getting money … They should be sent back to their countries where they came from.”