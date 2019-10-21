Louis J. Marcoccia, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Brookhaven
REPUBLICAN
Marcoccia, 70, of East Setauket, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent lines. He is seeking his fourth four-year term.
ISSUES:
- Marcoccia said he would focus on customer service, adding his office provides an online service that taxpayers can use 22 hours a day, seven days a week to make payments and seek information.
- He said he has run an efficient operation, having reduced staff by 33% through attrition, saving the town millions of dollars. Marcoccia said his office has been part of municipal consolidation efforts, using part of a $20 million state grant to provide tax services for the villages of Port Jefferson and Bellport.
- Marcoccia said he runs a transparent office that provides a two-page tax receipt with larger print and more information than previous tax statements. He also has appeared at seminars to discuss changes to the state School Tax Relief (STAR) program.
