Louis J. Marcoccia, Receiver of Taxes, Town of Brookhaven

REPUBLICAN

Marcoccia, 70, of East Setauket, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent lines. He is seeking his fourth four-year term.

ISSUES:

  • Marcoccia said he would focus on customer service, adding his office provides an online service that taxpayers can use 22 hours a day, seven days a week to make payments and seek information.   
  • He said he has run an efficient operation, having reduced staff by 33% through attrition, saving the town millions of dollars. Marcoccia said his office has been part of municipal consolidation efforts, using part of a $20 million state grant to provide tax services for the villages of Port Jefferson and Bellport.
  • Marcoccia said he runs a transparent office that provides a two-page tax receipt with larger print and more information than previous tax statements. He also has appeared at seminars to discuss changes to the state School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

