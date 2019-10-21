TODAY'S PAPER
Melissa Ann McCardle, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
DEMOCRATIC

McCardle, 45, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term as a council member.

ISSUES:

  • McCardle said she would focus on fixing the town’s finances by eliminating wasteful spending, reducing the debt and closely monitoring how money is spent.
  • She said she’d push to fix roads and would consider creating a way to let residents upload their complaints about potholes and other needed repairs to a website monitore by town employees.
  • She wants to safeguard the town’s water, overseeing the cleanup of the Bethpage plume and working with residents who have seen their water rates rise under New York American Water.
Headshot of Newsday employee Rachel Uda on June

Rachel Uda covers Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

