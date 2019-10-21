Melissa Ann McCardle, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay
DEMOCRATIC
McCardle, 45, is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She is seeking her first four-year term as a council member.
ISSUES:
- McCardle said she would focus on fixing the town’s finances by eliminating wasteful spending, reducing the debt and closely monitoring how money is spent.
- She said she’d push to fix roads and would consider creating a way to let residents upload their complaints about potholes and other needed repairs to a website monitore by town employees.
- She wants to safeguard the town’s water, overseeing the cleanup of the Bethpage plume and working with residents who have seen their water rates rise under New York American Water.
