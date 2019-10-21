Ned Newhouse, Council Member, Town of Oyster Bay

Democratic

Newhouse, 60, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

He is seeking his first four-year term as an Oyster Bay Town Council member.

ISSUES:

Newhouse said he’d tackle fixing the roads by having all roads assessed and prioritized for repairs. He also would explore using the town workforce to make repairs instead of using contractors.

He said the town needs to reduce its debt and officials should be transparent about the town’s fiscal health.

He said there’s a need to eliminate patronage jobs and he would look to conduct an employee audit.